'Islamic Affairs Authority', 'AI Office' launch AI workshops for religious discourse professionals

DUBAI, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, in collaboration with the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, has launched the first specialised training workshops on artificial intelligence aimed at professionals involved in religious discourse.

This initiative comes as part of a national strategic programme launched in partnership with leading global technology companies in the field.

It aims to train more than 5,000 imams, preachers, muftis, and religious speakers, in alignment with the objectives of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, while strengthening the integration of roles between religious institutions and entities shaping the country’s digital future.

The workshop, attended by more than 600 participants both in person and virtually, aimed to equip participants with foundational knowledge and practical concepts related to AI technologies. It also emphasised principles of responsible and ethical AI use, while exploring opportunities and challenges associated with applying these technologies within their professional roles.

The initiative reflects the UAE government’s proactive approach to accelerating the adoption of smart solutions, enhancing the readiness of national talent, and building an integrated knowledge ecosystem capable of keeping pace with rapid technological advancements through specialised and sustainable training programmes for those engaged in religious discourse.

The workshop focused on introducing participants to key artificial intelligence technologies offered by Microsoft, showcasing their practical applications in the workplace. It also highlighted advanced tools such as Microsoft Copilot, explaining how they can be utilised for content creation, research and analysis support, and information organisation.

The workshop was hosted at Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, as part of collaborative efforts between government and academic institutions to support the digital transformation journey, strengthen institutional readiness for adopting AI technologies, and promote a culture of innovation within the government work environment.