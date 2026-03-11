ADRA conducts 740 field visits to enhance market stability, protect consumers

ABU DHABI, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector in the emirate, said it is continuing efforts to enhance market stability and ensure the availability of goods and services at fair prices while protecting consumer rights.

The authority explained that it continuously conducts monitoring campaigns and inspection visits to various establishments and markets to ensure compliance with approved regulations and to monitor any practices that may affect market equilibrium or consumers.

In light of current developments, ADRA issued a circular obligating economic establishments to continue providing essential goods in sufficient quantities and refrain from raising prices of goods or services without legitimate and documented justification in line with applicable legislation.

The circular also stressed the need to sell goods in reasonable quantities that meet consumers’ normal needs and to avoid any behaviour or action that may fall under monopolistic practices.

ADRA said it carried out 740 field visits in Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra Regions, during which it identified various violations, including establishments' non-compliance with instructions issued by the competent authorities. Consequently, the authority issued 416 warnings and 38 fines.

The authority added that it continues to monitor market activity and supply and demand indicators while coordinating with relevant entities to ensure the smooth flow of supply chains and the availability of essential goods.

Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director-General of ADRA, affirmed that the authority prioritises market stability, noting that regulatory and awareness efforts contribute to enhancing market confidence and creating a fair and sustainable business environment.

ADRA called on consumers and traders to cooperate and report any irregular practices through official channels, which contributes to supporting market stability and achieving a balance for all parties.