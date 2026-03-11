talabat UAE users can contribute to Edge of Life campaign

DUBAI, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- talabat, the leading on-demand delivery platform in the MENA region, announced its support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger.

The campaign was launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested to help fight childhood hunger around the world.

Users of the talabat app can donate AED10, AED20, AED50, AED100 or AED500 in support of the Edge of Life campaign, which places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts. Statistics show that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

Donating to the campaign can be done by downloading the talabat app from Google Play Store, Apple’s App Store or Huawei’s AppGallery. In the app, users can navigate to the "Give Back" section and choose the Edge of Life campaign.

By welcoming contributions from all community members to help rescue millions of children from hunger, the campaign fosters the values of compassion, solidarity and extending aid to the most vulnerable populations, while underscoring the UAE’s leading humanitarian role.

Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and Action Against Hunger.

Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director at talabat UAE, said, "At talabat, we are proud to support the ‘Edge Of Life’ campaign. By enabling donations through the talabat app, we are leveraging our platform to make it easier for our community to contribute to this important cause. This initiative reflects our commitment to creating meaningful impact and supporting efforts that deliver a lasting social impact.”

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels, including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the "Donations" tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).