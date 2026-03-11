ADAFSA, Gracia Farm sign MoU to develop skills of agriculture, food sector employee

ABU DHABI, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gràcia Farm, to strengthen mutual cooperation and build a fruitful strategic partnership.

The MoU was signed on behalf of ADAFSA by Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director-General for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs, and on behalf of Gracia Farm by Consultant Hamed Ahmed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Emirates Agricultural Pioneer Association and Founder of the Gracia Group.

The agreement reflects the commitment of both parties to enhance coordination and cooperation while building on ADAFSA’s established practices to serve the public interest and reinforce collaboration between the two sides.

It aims to support joint initiatives serving various customer segments and to leverage the capabilities and expertise of both parties, including human resources and accumulated practical expertise.

Under the MoU, the two sides will cooperate in capacity-building for workers in the agriculture and food sectors, in line with priorities identified by ADAFSA and the requirements of approved training programmes.

The agreement also provides a framework for coordination in relevant fields and promotes the exchange of expertise to develop capabilities, nurture talent and strengthen partnership between the two entities.

The collaboration is expected to support knowledge exchange and help develop a new generation of skilled professionals able to keep pace with global best practices, contributing to agricultural development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.