Ramadan Nights 2026 exhibition opens at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The 43rd edition of the “Ramadan Nights 2026” exhibition opened on Tuesday at Expo Centre Sharjah, featuring a wide programme of heritage and entertainment activities alongside retail promotions.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition will run until 22nd March as part of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival.

The event brings together more than 210 exhibitors representing major retailers and distributors, and over 700 international and local brands, offering discounts of more than 75 percent on selected products.

Spanning more than 18,000 square metres, the exhibition is expected to draw more than 150,000 visitors this year. The opening day recorded strong visitor turnout, with shoppers seeking to benefit from the promotional offers.

This year’s edition marked the opening of the “Heritage Village” in the presence of Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, General Coordinator of Sharjah Ramadan Festival, and Sultan Mohammed Shattaf Al Amrani, Commercial Executive Director at Expo Centre Sharjah, along with other senior officials.

They toured the Village’s platforms, which celebrate the UAE’s ‘Year of Family’, providing visitors with an immersive heritage experience showcasing Emirati traditions and the spiritual values associated with the holy month.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the Ramadan Nights exhibition plays a significant role in supporting Sharjah’s economic development ecosystem. He noted that the exhibition offers a comprehensive platform that addresses consumer and family needs while stimulating retail activity.

Al Midfa added that the timing of the exhibition in conjunction with the UAE’s ‘Year of Family’ helps strengthen family cohesion and provides an appealing environment for families to enjoy the spiritual ambience and vibrant festive atmosphere of the holy month.