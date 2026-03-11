Dubai Customs, DP World Foundation distribute 144,000 iftar meals during Ramadan

DUBAI, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs, with the support of the DP World Foundation – the philanthropic arm of DP World– is continuing to organise its Ramadan tent for the second consecutive year.

The two tents located at Port Rashid and the Hatta border crossing provide around 4,800 iftar meals daily, bringing the total number of meals served throughout the month to approximately 144,000. The meals are prepared according to balanced health standards while ensuring easy access and efficient organisation for beneficiaries.

The initiative is implemented in cooperation with the Dubai Charity Association, reflecting the integration between the government and charitable sectors in supporting community initiatives during the holy month.

Nasser Abdulla, CEO and Vice Chairman of the DP World Foundation, said the initiative reflects the foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting the community and recognising the contributions of the workforce, particularly as part of its broader efforts during the holy month of Ramadan.

Rashid Obaid Al Sharid, Executive Director of the Finance and Administration Division at Dubai Customs, said that the continuation of the Ramadan tent for the second year reflects Dubai Customs’ vision of strengthening the concept of solidarity by combining operational efficiency with social responsibility. He noted that integrated institutional work goes beyond facilitating trade to include supporting social stability and enhancing quality of life.