Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services stresses comprehensive support for orphans during Ramadan

SHARJAH, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikha Jameela Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS), said Ramadan reflects the values of solidarity and compassion, stressing that caring for orphans goes beyond material support to include emotional support and building balanced, confident individuals capable of shaping their future.

Sheikha Jamila Al Qasimi expressed her delight at sharing the Ramadan iftar with the children and staff, saying, “Under the current circumstances, we affirm our continued commitment to our humanitarian mission and to strengthening our community presence. I was delighted to meet our orphaned children and the staff of the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation in an atmosphere that reflects the spirit of one family that characterises our society."

Mona bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation, said the foundation seeks through such initiatives to ensure that children feel its close support and participation in their daily lives, particularly during occasions with strong spiritual and social significance such as the holy month of Ramadan.

She added that the foundation continues during Ramadan to implement the “Zakki” campaign, which combines spiritual and social dimensions, reflecting the importance of creating a lasting positive impact in the lives of orphans and their families beyond the holy month.