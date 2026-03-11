Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre participates in London Book Fair 2026

ABU DHABI, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is participating in the 55th edition of the London Book Fair, taking place from 10th to 12th March 2026 at Olympia London.

At its pavilion, the Centre will be showcasing a selection of prominent titles from its Kalima Project for Translation and Esdarat for Arabic publishing.

As part of the Centre's digital transformation drive, the pavilion also features e-books and audiobooks, which visitors can download via QR codes. These codes link to the Digital Arabic Library page, which the ALC recently launched in collaboration with Amazon to provide thousands of e-books and audiobooks, broaden the reach of Arabic written works, and strengthen the global presence of Arab culture.

The Centre’s programme includes meetings and discussions with leaders in the global creative industries and publishing sectors, designed to enhance cooperation with international publishers, strengthen existing relations with British and international publishing houses, and build new partnerships.

The agenda also includes the signing of several copyright agreements between the Kalima Project for Translation and global publishing houses.

Furthermore, the ALC’s pavilion will be hosting a cultural programme featuring sessions organised in collaboration with strategic partners that bring together prominent intellectuals, translators, and authors.

The sessions will highlight the Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA), which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and ‘From Kalima to the World’ – a project the Centre launched in 2025 to translate Arabic foundational works and literature into other languages, to build bridges of cultural dialogue and highlight Arab human heritage.

Additionally, the pavilion will host sessions organised by the Zayed National Museum and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi.