Qatari PM reviews with South Africa’s Minister of International Relations military escalation in region on phone

DOHA, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs the State of Qatar, received a phone call on Wednesday from Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa Ronald Lamola, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

During the call, the two sides reviewed the latest developments in the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve disputes through peaceful means.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's condemnation of the Iranian attacks on Qatari territory, stressing that such actions are unacceptable under any pretext or justification. He affirmed that the State of Qatar has always been keen to distance itself from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the international community.

He also warned against the irresponsible targeting of vital infrastructure, particularly facilities related to water, food, and energy, emphasising that such actions set a dangerous precedent and could expose the peoples of the region to multiple risks.

He stressed the importance of an immediate cessation of all escalatory actions, a return to the negotiating table, the prioritisation of reason and wisdom, and intensified efforts to contain the crisis in a manner that preserves regional security.

For his part, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa underscored the importance of de-escalation, calling for the exercise of restraint and a return to negotiations and diplomatic channels to prevent further instability.