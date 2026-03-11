Abdullah bin Zayed receives Germany's FM

ABU DHABI, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the friendship and strategic cooperation relations between the UAE and the Federal Republic of Germany, and ways to further enhance them across various fields, including economic, trade, industrial and investment sectors, in a manner that supports the aspirations of both countries to achieve comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity.

The two sides also reviewed the outcomes of the official visit made by Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, to the UAE last February, and its important role in strengthening the well-established relations and effective partnerships between the two countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the advanced relations between the UAE and the Federal Republic of Germany, noting the growth witnessed across various sectors, stemming from both countries’ keenness to achieve greater prosperity and well-being for their peoples.

The two sides also discussed the repercussions of the unprovoked Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and a number of sisterly and friendly countries. The Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany reaffirmed Germany’s full solidarity with the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah commended the visit of Johann Wadephul, noting that it reflects the depth of the friendship between the two countries and underscores Germany’s full solidarity with the UAE in the aftermath of these unprovoked Iranian missile attacks.

During the meeting, the two sides also reviewed the importance of intensifying joint international efforts to support regional security and stability, and to promote diplomatic solutions and constructive dialogue to resolve outstanding crises in a manner that serves the interests of the peoples of the region.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State.