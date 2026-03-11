NCM forecasts partly cloudy weather with chance of rain tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expects that tomorrow’s weather will be partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy, with continued chances of rainfall in scattered areas.

It will be humid at night and on Friday morning in some western regions, with light to moderate winds that may become active at times, moving from northwesterly to northeasterly, at speeds ranging from 10 to 25, reaching up to 40 km/h.

In a statement today, the Centre noted that the sea in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate to slight, with the first high tide at 06:29 and the first low tide at 10:14. In the Oman Sea, the waves will be moderate to slight, with the first high tide at 18:48 and the first low tide at 10:05.