Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Jordanian Deputy PM & FM offering condolences over martyrdom of two armed forces members

ABU DHABI, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call today from Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, who offered his condolences over the martyrdom of Armed Forces members Captain Pilot Saeed Rashid Hamad Al Balushi and First Lieutenant Ali Saleh Ismail Al Tunaiji following the crash of a helicopter due to a technical malfunction while performing their national duty in the country.

Al Safadi expressed his sincere condolences to the UAE, affirming the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s full solidarity with the UAE during this painful loss.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the two martyrs, praying to Almighty Allah to grant them His vast mercy and to protect the UAE and its people from all harm.