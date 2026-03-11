Saqr Ghobash receives message of solidarity from Jordanian Senate President

ABU DHABI, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has received a message from Faisal Akef Al-Fayez, President of the Senate of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, expressing Jordan’s solidarity and support for the UAE amid the developments and tensions witnessed in the region.

In his message, Al-Fayez affirmed the Senate’s full solidarity and steadfast support for the UAE and its wise leadership, stressing Jordan’s absolute backing for the UAE’s right to safeguard its national sovereignty and defend its security and stability.

He emphasised that any threats or hostile acts targeting the safety of the UAE’s territory or the security of its people are unacceptable, noting that the UAE’s security is an integral part of regional security and stability. Any attempt to undermine it represents an escalation and a clear violation of the principles of sovereignty and international law.

Al-Fayez also commended the responsible role played by the UAE leadership in promoting regional stability and advocating dialogue and peaceful solutions, while stressing the importance of the international community assuming its responsibilities to prevent any aggression or escalation that could threaten international peace and security.

He further affirmed Jordan’s support for the UAE, both its leadership and people, in confronting current challenges, noting that Arab and regional solidarity constitutes a fundamental pillar for safeguarding the interests of the region and its peoples.

Al-Fayez concluded his message by praying that the Almighty Allah to protect the UAE, its leadership and people, and continue to bless the country with security and stability.