US, France hold strategic stability, deterrence dialogue

NEW YORK, 11th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United States of America and France held a joint dialogue on strategic stability, deterrence, and non-proliferation measures.

In a joint statement issued today, both sides noted that the delegations of the two countries held extensive talks on all issues related to the nuclear programme and discussed the current strategic situation and its challenges.

The joint statement revealed the decision of both sides to establish an annual bilateral dialogue and to form a working group to facilitate the strengthening of cooperation and preparation for the annual talks.

The US delegation to the dialogue sessions was headed by the US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, Thomas G. DiNanno, while the French delegation was headed by Claire Raulin, Director for Strategic Affairs, Security and Disarmament at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

The delegations of both countries included representatives from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Energy.