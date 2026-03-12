Sharjah Judiciary Council hosts first Sharjah Women Judges Forum

SHARJAH, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Judiciary Council held the first Sharjah Women Judges Forum to mark the International Day of Women Judges, observed annually on 10th March, honouring women's contributions to justice and safeguarding rights.

The forum brought together a distinguished group of women judges from the judiciary and courts across the UAE. Participants included Judge Dr. Amira Karam, Judge Hamda Ahli from Dubai Courts, and Judge Mariam Al Suwaidi from the Ajman Federal Primary Court, alongside several female leaders in the legal field.

Discussions centred on developing judicial work, sharing knowledge and expertise, and highlighting inspiring experiences of women who have succeeded in the judicial profession.

On the occasion, Dr. Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Council, commended the contribution of women judges in strengthening the rule of law and enhancing the judicial system in service of society.

Sheikh Faisal Al Mualla, Secretary-General of the Council, stated that women judges have demonstrated competence and excellence in fulfilling their duties, highlighting that their presence remains vital in safeguarding rights and advancing equality in society.

Meanwhile, Counsellor Anwar Al Harmoudi, Attorney General of Sharjah, expressed pride in the contributions of women working within the judiciary and prosecution, emphasising their role in delivering justice with integrity and professionalism.

Judge Dr. Salama Al Ketbi, Head of the Judicial Inspection Department, stressed the importance of supporting women’s participation in the judiciary and empowering them to fulfil their mission in upholding justice.

The forum offered a platform for dialogue and the exchange of judicial expertise, strengthening the presence of women in state institutions and highlighting their role as essential partners in national development.