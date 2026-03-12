Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of national duty martyr Ali Saleh Al Tunaiji

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, offered his condolences to the family of UAE martyr First Lieutenant Ali Saleh Al Tunaiji, who passed away following a helicopter crash caused by a technical malfunction while performing his national duty within the country.

During his visit to the mourning majlis held at Al Rams Club Hall in Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Nahyan expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the martyr’s family, praying to Almighty Allah to bestow His vast mercy upon him, grant him a place among the truthful, the martyrs, and the righteous, and admit him into His spacious Paradise alongside those who preceded him in attaining this great honour.

He also prayed that Allah grant his family and loved ones patience and solace.