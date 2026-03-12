Sultan bin Ahmed crowns SBA with Ramadan media championship title

SHARJAH, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, crowned the team of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) on Wednesday evening as winners of the first edition of the Sharjah Media Ramadan Football Championship, which was held at the Sharjah Police Club stadium.

Sheikh Sultan presented the championship trophy to the players of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority team, congratulating them on their well-deserved victory and title, and wishing them continued success and further achievements in various sporting events.

Sheikh Sultan affirmed that the Sharjah Media Ramadan Championship, organised by the Sharjah Media Council with the participation of media entities in the emirate, aims to strengthen institutional belonging and enhance bonds among employees of entities operating under the council’s umbrella. The championship also encourages physical activity and promotes a culture of sports within the workplace, in addition to instilling the values of fair play, honourable competition, and sportsmanship among participants.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council praised the technical level demonstrated by the participating teams, affirming that the championship succeeded in achieving its objectives of enhancing communication and strengthening ties among professionals working in the media sector in the emirate. It also created an atmosphere of positive interaction and friendly competition reflecting the spirit of one unified team.

He also honoured the teams participating in the championship in appreciation of their efforts and active participation, wishing them continued success and encouraging them to maintain such sporting initiatives that contribute to strengthening professional and social relations among media professionals.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council also honoured the championship referees and the sponsors and supporters, including Basma Group, Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), Sharjah Police, and the University of Sharjah. Individual awards were also presented, including Best Player, Best Goalkeeper, and the Championship Top Scorer.

He attended the championship matches, which were marked by competitiveness and enthusiasm on the field. The first edition of the Sharjah Media Ramadan Football Championship featured the participation of four teams: the Sharjah Media Council, the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, and Sharjah Media City (Shams). The tournament was held in a single round-robin league format based on a points system, with each team playing three matches.

Attending the championship alongside the Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council were Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Mohamed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Sharjah Media Council; Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Khamis Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of Sharjah National Oil Corporation; Professor Dr Issam Al Din Ajami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah; in addition to a number of officials and supporters of the participating teams.