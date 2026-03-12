UAE Team ADQ on podium in Oetingen with Megan Jastrab

BRUSSELS, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- First podium in UAE Team ADQ colours for Megan Jastrab, who finished third on Wednesday at the IXINA Leeuw-Oetingen in Belgium.

Well supported by her teammates, Jastrab played a leading role in the final of the 140-kilometre race from Sint-Pieters-Leeuw to Oetingen.

In the first part of the race, the team worked to control the peloton and protect its fast riders, thanks to the efforts of Alena Ivanchenko, Fee Knaven and Eilidh Shaw. In the decisive phase, Belgian rider Febe Jooris played a crucial role at the front of the bunch, positioning Megan Jastrab and Sofie van Rooijen perfectly.

In the final kilometres, it was Van Rooijen’s job to guide her American teammate into position at the foot of the short climb that ultimately decided the race. The lead-out was perfectly executed, allowing Jastrab to start the climb among the riders at the front.

When Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx – Protime) launched her attack, only Fleur Moors (Lidl – Trek) was able to follow. The two riders quickly opened a gap in the last 2 km and sprinted for victory, with Wiebes taking the win.

Behind them, another pair formed in pursuit, featuring Megan Jastrab and Ilse Pluimers (AG Insurance – Soudal Team). In the sprint for third place, the UAE Team ADQ rider proved the fastest, securing her first podium with the team.

After the race, Jastrab said, “I’m really happy with this podium, and I think it’s a great result for the team. I expected an attack from Wiebes in the final, and she was very strong and deserved the win. Today, my team did a great job keeping me protected and well-positioned, especially on the cobbled sections and before the climb. I’m really happy that I was able to finish it off with a podium.”