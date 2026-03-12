Bahrain air defences destroy 112 missiles, 186 drones since onset of Iranian attacks

MANAMA, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) General Command said that its air defence systems have intercepted and destroyed 112 missiles and 186 drones targeting the Kingdom since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks.

"The use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian sites and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter. These indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security," the General Command said in a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).