DIFC Innovation Hub, Capital.com launch “CapitalHer”

DUBAI, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The DIFC Innovation Hub, the largest start-up and innovation hub in the world operating out of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), in partnership with Capital.com, has launched CapitalHer, a new flagship programme designed to empower women across the GCC with the knowledge, confidence, and practical exposure needed to engage with financial markets responsibly.

CapitalHer is a six-week accelerator-style programme beginning in March 2026 for GCC national women, combining financial education, hands-on learning, mentorship, and peer collaboration.

The initiative aims to close participation gaps in trading and investing by creating an accessible, supportive environment where women can build skills, test strategies, and learn from industry experts.

The programme is structured to ensure both foundational learning and practical application. Interested applicants are invited to register before 30th March.

CapitalHer will select 25–30 GCC national women based on motivation and potential, with recruitment supported through the DIFC Innovation Hub channels and partner networks. Regional partners, mentors, and subject matter experts will support the cohort, with workshops ending in the end of April 2026.

CapitalHer will conclude with a "Demo Day" at the Dubai FinTech Summit, part of the Dubai Future Finance Week 2026, celebrating participant journeys, insights, and standout achievements.

As the first and largest financial technology accelerator in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, the DIFC Innovation Hub fosters innovation, enterprise and talent across sectors.

For Capital.com, the partnership with the DIFC Innovation Hub reflects its core belief that financial literacy and inclusion are the starting points for healthy market participation.

The company’s recent research into MENA’s retail trading landscape shows a young, highly educated and increasingly active investor base – but also highlights the need for more education-led pathways and greater diversity among those engaging with the markets. CapitalHer is designed to turn that insight into action by focusing specifically on women’s financial capability and confidence.

“CapitalHer reflects the DIFC Innovation Hub’s role as a platform where talent, innovation and opportunity converge. By anchoring this programme, we are enabling women across the GCC to build practical financial capability while gaining exposure to the region’s most dynamic FinTech and innovation environment,” said Mohammed AlBlooshi, Chief Executive Officer of the DIFC Innovation Hub.

Tarik Chebib, CEO of Capital.com MENA, said, “Education and responsible engagement are at the heart of Capital.com’s mission. Through CapitalHer we’re not just talking about empowerment, we’re creating a safe, structured space for women to learn, practise and ask questions – with access to mentors, real-time tools and a community of peers.”

As DIFC shapes the future of finance, participants of CapitalHer will immensely benefit from the ecosystem, underpinning the transformational initiatives within the Dubai Economic Agenda.

Through the DIFC Academy and Dubai AI Academy, the DIFC Innovation Hub and DIFC continue to nurture an expanding community of talent. A record 10,164 learners completed programmes at the DIFC Academy in 2025, taking the total number since inception to 51,620.