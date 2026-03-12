DP World reports record $24.4 billion revenue for 2025

DUBAI, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- DP World on Thursday announced record financial results for 2025, with revenue up 22 percent to $24.4 billion, and adjusted EBITDA up 18 percent to $6.4 billion (margin 26.3 percent), driven by strong performance across Ports & Terminals and Logistics.

Total Group gross throughput increased 5.8 percent to 93.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

Profits for the year increased 32.2 percent to $1.96 billion, reflecting operating leverage and disciplined cost management. Operating cash flow rose 14 percent to $6.3 billion.

“In an environment defined by heightened uncertainty and changing trade dynamics, our diversified portfolio, disciplined capital allocation, and focus on high-yield cargo enabled us to deliver resilient earnings and strong cash flow," said Essa Kazim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of DP World. "These results reflect the strength of our integrated platform and our ability to adapt as supply chains reconfigure.”

Yuvraj Narayan, Group CEO of DP World, stated, “Ports & Terminals performed strongly, supported by healthy volumes, improved yield and disciplined cost management, with like-for-like revenue per TEU increasing by 8.5 percent. In 2025, we unified our Marine Services business under a single DP World brand, strengthening our position as a fully integrated global logistics provider.

"Across Logistics and our broader trade platform, we continued to scale capabilities and deepen collaboration through our ‘One DP World’ operating model. We remain focused on disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence and customer-centric execution—supporting customers through near-term uncertainty while investing selectively to deliver sustainable long-term growth.”

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) increased from 8.9 percent in 2024 to 9.9 percent, reflecting stronger earnings despite continued geopolitical and trade uncertainty.

DP World invested $3.1 billion in capital expenditure in 2025 (up from $2.2 billion in 2024) to support capacity expansion and productivity enhancements globally. Port capacity increased to 109 million TEU.

For 2026, the Group’s 2026 capex budget is approximately $3 billion, focused on priority projects including Jebel Ali, Drydocks World, Tuna Tekra (India), London Gateway (UK), Ndayane (Senegal) and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

DP World reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 14 percent against a 2022 baseline, while approximately 67 percent of global electricity is now sourced from renewables.

GCC operations contributed strongly to the group's performance. Jebel Ali port recorded around 9 percent year-on-year growth in Origin & Destination (O&D) volumes, reflecting stronger trade flows through Dubai and the UAE.

In the UAE, DP World also saw strong growth in non-containerised cargo, with a record 1.5 million vehicles handled across its Dubai terminals (up over 18 percent) and breakbulk volumes at Jebel Ali Port reaching 5.67 million tonnes (up 6 percent), the highest level in nearly two decades.

In Saudi Arabia, DP World inaugurated the modernised $800 million South Container Terminal in Jeddah, more than doubling capacity to 4 million TEU.

In Oman, DP World signed a landmark agreement to develop the cross-border Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone, laying the foundation for a new industrial, trade and manufacturing hub in the Sultanate.

Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC, said, “Periods of volatility in global trade reinforce the importance of resilient and well-connected supply chains. Across the GCC, our focus is on expanding our end-to-end network, strengthening multimodal connectivity and giving customers greater flexibility in how cargo moves through the region. These investments help businesses keep goods flowing reliably, even as trade routes and market conditions evolve.”