Family of late Obaid Al Heloo contributes AED10 million to Edge of Life campaign

DUBAI, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The family of the late Obaid Al Heloo announced a contribution of AED10 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger.

The campaign was launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested in fighting childhood hunger around the world.

Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

The overwhelming response to the campaign from individuals, institutions and businesses reflects the UAE community’s deeply engrained culture of giving and generosity, and its members’ commitment to supporting all UAE humanitarian efforts to aid the world’s most vulnerable communities.

The family of the late Obaid Al Heloo affirmed that the campaign embodies the UAE’s noble values and ongoing commitment to helping underprivileged populations, ensuring children have access to food and are protected from the risks of hunger.

The family stated, “It is an honour to contribute to this Ramadan campaign and its success. This humanitarian initiative embodies the highest values of giving by focusing on saving millions of children worldwide from the threat of hunger and acute malnutrition. Supporting the campaign aligns with our firm conviction in the vital role of philanthropy in alleviating the suffering of others, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.”

The global humanitarian campaign places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels, including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donations are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the "Donations" tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).