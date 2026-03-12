New Data Quality Spotlight Dashboard for higher education institutions launched

ABU DHABI, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has launched the Data Quality Spotlight Dashboard, a tool designed to assess the quality and accuracy of data and statistical reports.

The dashboard has been activated and made available to higher education institutions (HEIs), enabling them to monitor the accuracy and completeness of their uploaded data, starting from the 2022 academic year onward.

It was designed as an operational tool enabling representatives of recognised HEIs to monitor the coverage of transmitted datasets, identify missing or partially transmitted data and track data quality issues. It also allows for reviewing record-level inconsistencies and the monitoring of implemented corrections, following a continuous improvement approach based on monitoring, detection and improvement.

Jameela Abdullah Yaqoub Al Ali, Director of the Information and Education Data Analysis Department at MoHESR, stated that strengthening data management systems in HEIs is a strategic priority, given the importance of accurate, reliable data in supporting planning, policymaking and performance measurement.

She noted that the tool enhances transparency and consistency in reporting, supports integration with central databases and improves operational efficiency and sector performance indicators, while aligning with national data governance principles and strengthening institutional accountability for reliable and sustainable data use.

The dashboard contains three pages: Executive Overview, Dataset Scope Compliance Tracker and the Data Fix Centre, which serves as the main operational space for reviewing record-level feedback.

Access to the dashboard is governed by strict security and privacy controls and is limited to officially authorised institutional representatives, who can log in using their organisational email through a secured Power BI service link or app. Each institution is restricted to accessing only its own data.

The dashboard monitors various datasets related to the academic, research and operational sectors, such as academic programmes, graduates, enrolments, attrition, scholarships, courses, basic employee data, research projects and impact, intellectual property, publications, and events. The information is derived from data sources, including the Master API and CHEDS and is refreshed on a daily basis.

MoHESR emphasised strict adherence to confidentiality and data protection protocols, noting that the dashboard contains institutional operational data for official monitoring only. Access links must not be shared externally, and feedback files must remain limited to authorised personnel. For access or data accuracy issues, institutions can contact the Ministry at DQ@mohesr.gov.ae.

The move to create the dashboard falls within MoHESR’s efforts to enhance higher education efficiency through digital tools that support decision-making and improve institutional processes.

It also reflects the Ministry’s commitment to collaborate with HEIs to foster a data-driven academic environment that supports sustainable development and improved sector outcomes.