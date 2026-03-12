IACAD contributes AED1 million to support Edge of Life campaign

DUBAI, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) announced a contribution of AED1 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger.

The campaign was launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested to help fight childhood hunger around the world.

Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign aims to protect children from hunger based on a clear approach, while inspiring a community-wide movement that supports achieving its goals.

It places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

The campaign is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director-General of IACAD, stated that the campaign offers an inspiring model of organised humanitarian action that combines a clear vision and lasting impact.

Al Muhairi emphasised that feeding the poor and hungry is among the most noble acts of charity. By supporting vulnerable children and giving them a chance to live and grow, the campaign embodies this mission.

He added, “IACAD’s support of this latest Ramadan campaign reflects our unwavering commitment to joining the UAE’s humanitarian efforts, underscoring its status as a global model of giving, and reinforcing its vision of creating a lasting positive impact in underprivileged communities.”

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels, including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donations are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the "Donations" tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).



