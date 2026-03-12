Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises 35 meetings to support private sector resilience

DUBAI, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has organised 35 meetings with Business Groups and Business Councils under its umbrella to align efforts in light of current conditions, assess sector needs and explore ways to support companies and enhance competitiveness.

The meetings are part of a series of engagements with business representatives to discuss the current business landscape and outlook, as well as ways to strengthen the readiness of economic sectors to adapt to global developments.

The initiative aims to support sustainable business growth, improve operational efficiency and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and investment.

Representatives of the participating Business Groups and Councils reaffirmed their strong confidence in the resilience of Dubai’s economy and the emirate’s ability to successfully navigate global developments. They also praised the government’s continued efforts to create new opportunities for growth and strengthen the competitiveness of the business community amid changing circumstances.

Participants also highlighted the strong partnership between the public and private sectors in supporting the emirate’s economic ecosystem, enhancing the attractiveness of the business environment and improving private sector efficiency.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated, “The strong partnership between the public and private sectors is a decisive factor in ensuring sustainable economic growth, enhancing global competitiveness, and reinforcing the international business community’s confidence in Dubai as a leading hub for growth and high-value investment opportunities.”

He added that Dubai Chambers remains committed to working with the private sector to enhance the resilience of the business ecosystem, address challenges facing companies and support the long-term growth and competitiveness of the national economy in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

The meetings included sessions with Business Councils representing companies and investors from several countries, including the American Business Council, Netherlands Business Council, British Business Council, Turkish Business Council, Hellenic Business Council, South African Business Council, Pakistan Business Council, Indian Business & Professional Council, Chinese Business Council, and Philippines Business Council.

The chamber also met with several Business Groups representing a range of sectors, including real estate brokerage and property management; real estate development; facilities management; building materials; steel manufacturing; construction technology; perfumes, cosmetics and hygiene; retail; clinics; restaurants; fruit and vegetable trading; hotels; holiday homes; intellectual property rights; staffing; deliveries; postal and courier services; education; travel and tour agencies; food and beverage manufacturing; community pharmacies; recycling; supply chain and logistics; autoparts and accessories; advertising; and jewellery.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce said supporting the interests of the business community remains a key priority as it works to strengthen private sector participation and enhance the competitiveness of Dubai’s economy.

Business Groups and Business Councils play an important role in representing sector interests, facilitating dialogue between the private sector and government entities, and contributing to efforts to improve the business environment and support sustainable economic growth.