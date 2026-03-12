UAE leaders condole with Sultan of Oman over passing of Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud

ABU DHABI, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman over the passing of H.H. Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Sultan of Oman.