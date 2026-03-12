MBRHE secures 100% international accreditation in employee wellbeing, digital customer experience standards

DUBAI, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has achieved a significant institutional milestone by obtaining a 100% accreditation score in the International Employee Happiness and Wellbeing Standard (IEHWS) and the International Digital Customer Experience Standard (IDCXS), issued by the International Customer Experience Institute (ICXI) and accredited by the British Standards Institution (BSI). The achievement highlights the Establishment’s commitment to global best practices in employee and customer experience.

MBRHE is the first entity in the Middle East and Africa region, and the first housing entity, to obtain both the IEHWS and IDCXS certifications simultaneously with a full evaluation score of 100%. The milestone highlights the Establishment’s leadership and its dedication to applying international standards at the highest levels of excellence.

The achievement reflects the maturity of the Establishment’s institutional framework and its ongoing efforts to enhance employee happiness and wellbeing as a key pillar supporting excellence and innovation. It also demonstrates MBRHE’s commitment to advancing and governing the digital customer experience across multiple channels, ensuring the delivery of proactive, integrated and seamless government services that are centred on customer needs and aligned with their aspirations.

The accreditation contributes to enhancing the efficiency of housing service delivery, elevating customer satisfaction levels, and strengthening the internal work environment in support of sustainable institutional performance.

The IEHWS and IDCXS standards are among the most prominent specialised international benchmarks. IEHWS focuses on creating a positive and sustainable work environment that promotes employee wellbeing and enhances job satisfaction, while IDCXS focuses on developing and governing digital customer experience through the design of integrated journeys, performance measurement and service quality across multiple digital channels.

Thilal bin Quraish Al Falasi, Assistant Chief Executive Officer for the Corporate Support Sector at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said, “Achieving 100% accreditation in the IEHWS and IDCXS standards is an international testament to the maturity of our institutional framework and our commitment to placing people at the centre of our development efforts, whether by enhancing the internal work environment or advancing the digital customer experience. This contributes to raising service quality and achieving the highest levels of happiness and satisfaction.”

Ilias Karampoikis, Commercial Director, Southern Europe & META, said, “Enhancing an organisation’s customer and employee experience can bring significant benefits to everyone who engages with it. By aligning with international best practices, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment has demonstrated its commitment to strengthening the way it serves the citizens of the UAE, placing equal importance on delivering seamless customer experiences and fostering employee health and wellbeing.

“As an organisation with a unique mandate to support the housing needs of the community, MBRHE recognises that empowering employees and enhancing workplace wellbeing ultimately contribute to better outcomes for the citizens it serves. By embedding these practices into its operations, the Establishment continues to build a culture of excellence while advancing its mission to support a fair society and a sustainable world.”

The achievement aligns with the Government of Dubai’s vision of global leadership in quality of life and reinforces an integrated government model focused on delivering innovative, high-quality digital services.

It is the result of integrated efforts across all sectors and departments, supported by a continuous improvement approach and the adoption of leading international practices in governance and institutional innovation. These efforts enhance operational efficiency, strengthen a culture of excellence, and support the sustainable development of housing services.

This milestone further reinforces the Establishment’s position as a leading government model in adopting specialised international standards and advancing institutional excellence and sustainability.