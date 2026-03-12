Sharjah Police’s Higher Leadership Council reviews Eid Al Fitr security, outreach plan

SHARJAH, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, chaired the third meeting of the Sharjah Police’s Higher Leadership Council 2026, attended by council members, department directors, and several officers.

The meeting discussed measures to enhance quality of life and security, and reviewed the security, traffic, and community outreach plan for the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

This plan aims to improve performance efficiency in accordance with best security practices across the Emirate of Sharjah.