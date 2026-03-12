FOCP brings together 300 patients, families for Ramadan Iftar

SHARJAH, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) hosted 300 cancer patients and their families at its annual Ramadan Iftar at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah, bringing patients and their loved ones together in an atmosphere of compassion, solidarity and spiritual reflection during the holy month.

The Iftar was organised as part of the FOCP’s ongoing efforts to strengthen connections with patients and their families and to reinforce the values of community solidarity during the holy month, with support from IFFCO Group as the event’s sponsor.

The event was attended by Sawsan Jafar, Chairperson of FOCP; Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP; and members of the Board of Directors, including Sheikha Aysha Al Qasimi, Secretary of the Board; Dr Moza Al Shehhi; and Dr Abdullah Mohammed Al Zarouni, along with other members of the Board.

Opening the event, Sawsan Jafar said the gathering aims to strengthen connections with patients and their families while providing emotional and moral support alongside medical care.

She stressed the importance of collective efforts by institutions and individuals in advancing the organisation’s mission and fostering a culture of generosity and social responsibility that improves the quality of life for cancer patients.

Jafar said, “At FOCP, we are one family. Our patients, survivors and their families stand alongside the Board of Directors, our dedicated team, and our volunteers, donors and sponsors. Together we share responsibility and face difficult moments with hope, confidence and faith. This gathering reflects a core principle of the association’s work: cancer, and any illness, is not the burden of one person but a responsibility shared by families and the wider community.”

As part of the programme, a lecture titled “Excellence in the Quran” was delivered by Al Muntada Al Islami. The session highlighted Islamic values and the role of the Holy Quran in shaping character and strengthening resilience in facing life’s challenges, particularly for cancer patients and their families.

During the evening, FOCP honoured Al Muntada Al Islami for its cultural and awareness programmes that promote community connection and humanitarian values rooted in Islamic teachings. The organisation also recognised the event’s sponsors and supporters for their contributions to the success of the gathering and FOCP’s programmes.