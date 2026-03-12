'Identity, Citizenship' allows residents whose residency expired while abroad to enter UAE without new visa

ABU DHABI, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security has decided to allow residents currently outside the UAE whose residency permits have expired to return to the country, as prevailing circumstances in the region have prevented their return due to airspace closures.

The decision will remain in effect for one month starting from 28th February 2026.

The Authority explained that the decision applies to all residents who were outside the UAE and whose residency permits expired on or after 28th February 2026 while they were abroad, and who were unable to return due to airspace closures or flight suspensions. The decision will remain valid until 31st March 2026, allowing them to enter the UAE during this period without the need to apply for a new entry visa, enabling them to regularise their legal status without incurring any financial penalties resulting from these exceptional circumstances beyond their control.

The Authority noted that the decision comes in response to the exceptional circumstances affecting residents abroad who were unable to return and renew their residency permits on time due to airspace closures and disruptions in global air travel. It added that the decision reflects the UAE’s humanitarian approach to addressing emergencies, easing the burden on residents and enabling them to continue their lives, build their future, and contribute to the country’s sustainable development. The Authority also emphasised its commitment to reuniting resident families, in line with the values and principles of the “Year of the Family”, by providing the opportunity for the head of a household, or any family member whose residency expired while abroad, to return to the UAE and resume their life with their family.

The Authority reaffirmed its continued implementation of emergency response and business continuity plans across operational locations and airports in the UAE to ensure smooth procedures, address cases related to flight postponements or rescheduling, and provide the necessary support to residents affected by these circumstances.

The Authority called on all concerned individuals to follow official channels for updates and any regulatory measures related to these circumstances, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining the highest levels of readiness and responsiveness to ensure service continuity and support for travellers and visitors under all conditions.