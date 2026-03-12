UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting truck drivers in Mali

ABU DHABI, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted several truck drivers in the Kayes region in western Mali, which resulted in the deaths of a number of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and reiterates its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Mali over this heinous attack.