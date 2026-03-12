'Emirates Publishers Association' strengthens global cultural connections at London Book Fair

SHARJAH, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) continues to expand its international presence through its participation in the London Book Fair, one of the world’s leading marketplaces for negotiating publishing rights and selling and distributing content across print, audio, television, film, and digital platforms.

The fair attracts more than 25,000 publishing professionals from around the globe each year, making it a strategic platform for building professional relationships, forging partnerships, and identifying key trends shaping the sector in the year ahead.

Over the course of three days, the EPA is taking part in this year’s edition with a delegation of member publishers, as part of its ongoing efforts to empower Emirati publishers, strengthen their presence in international markets, and open new avenues for rights exchange, translation, and professional collaboration.

Among the participating publishers is No Rules Publishing, which specialises in publishing English-language titles as well as translating works from Serbia and other former Yugoslavian countries into English.

ELF Publishing is also part of the delegation. The independent publishing house, launched under the Emirates Literature Foundation, seeks to highlight Emirati and resident voices by publishing works in both Arabic and English, thereby preserving local narratives and promoting cultural dialogue.

Also joining the delegation is Aalia Publishing House, which specialises in children’s books and offers high-quality titles designed to inspire young readers, develop early literacy skills, and instil a love of reading from an early age.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, stated that participation in the London Book Fair represents an important milestone in the Association’s strategy to enhance the international presence of Emirati publishers. He emphasised that the fair provides a premier platform to expand networks and build sustainable partnerships that encourage the exchange of rights and translation opportunities.

Al Kous added that the rapid growth of the UAE’s publishing sector reflects the nation’s vision to support cultural industries and demonstrates Emirati publishers' ability to compete globally while delivering high-quality content that meets international standards.

This participation underscores the Emirates Publishers Association’s commitment to opening new horizons for its members, enabling them to capitalise on global opportunities in publishing rights and translation, strengthening the presence of Emirati literature on the international stage, and reinforcing its role in bridging cultures through knowledge.