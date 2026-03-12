DoH celebrates UAE’s first paediatric cardiac biopsy as part its visiting physicians programme

ABU DHABI, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, announced a significant milestone with the successful completion of a paediatric cardiac biopsy at SEHA Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), part of PureHealth, aimed at evaluating cardiac status following heart transplant surgery. This landmark procedure, the first of its kind in the UAE, conducted as part of the emirate’s Visiting Physicians Programme, which brings internationally renowned specialists to Abu Dhabi and enables advanced treatments to be delivered locally, represents a substantial advancement in paediatric care and contributes to Emirate’s continuous aim to deliver best in class care to community members.

Alreem, a four-year-old patient who received a heart transplant abroad in 2023, underwent a cardiac biopsy at SKMC. The procedure was carried out by Dr Rizwan Rehman, Consultant Paediatric and Interventional Cardiologist at SKMC, together with Dr Joshua Philip Kanter, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Children’s National Hospital, USA.

Dr. Khuloud Abdullah, Executive Director of International Patient Care in the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said, “This achievement is a testament to our commitment to advancing healthcare in Abu Dhabi across all specialities and disciplines. The successful cardiac biopsy exemplifies the effectiveness of the Visiting Physician Programme in providing access to worldclass medical expertise and advancing capabilities locally. By bringing cutting-edge treatments closer to home, we are reinforcing our dedication to ensuring that every child receives the best possible care, fostering a healthier future for our community.”

Saeed Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer of SEHA, said, “SEHA is proud to support the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physicians Programme, which continues to play a pivotal role in elevating the standard of specialised care available in the Emirate. By welcoming internationally renowned experts into our hospitals, we are ensuring that complex procedures can be performed safely and effectively here in Abu Dhabi. This directly benefits our patients and their families, who can now access world-class treatment close to home, surrounded by their support networks. This milestone at SKMC reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening local capabilities and advancing the quality of paediatric care across our community.”

Dr. Joshua Philip Kanter said, “This cardiac biopsy marks a significant milestone for Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and for paediatric transplant care in the UAE. This is the first time SKMC has successfully conducted the procedure for a paediatric heart transplant patient who had previously received her transplant and follow-up care abroad.

"By providing specialised care in Abu Dhabi, the emirate’s Visiting Physician Programme allows families to stay close to home and surrounded by their support networks. The achievement reflects decades of collaboration with Children’s National Hospital and highlights the impact of international partnerships in advancing paediatric care."

Dr. Rizwan Rehman added, “Performing a cardiac biopsy on a paediatric heart transplant patient here at SKMC is a major milestone for our team and for paediatric care in the UAE. This procedure, carried out safely with the support of Dr Joshua Kanter, reflects our growing capabilities in managing complex transplant cases. With all necessary diagnostic blood tests and cardiac biopsy assessments now available locally, we are significantly improving the continuum of care for our young patients.

"This success also highlights SKMC’s evolution as a Centre of Excellence in paediatric cardiac surgery and our commitment to working with global experts to bring best-in-class healthcare to our community. For children like Alreem, who received her heart transplant abroad, being able to undergo follow-up procedures in Abu Dhabi means less disruption and more comfort, surrounded by family, in a familiar environment. That is the kind of impact we strive for every day.”

Since the beginning of 2025, the emirate has welcomed 47 visiting specialists and esteemed international experts as part of the Visiting Physician Programme by DoH, who have conducted 270 advanced surgical procedures and provided consultations and treatment to 2200 patients with rare and complex medical cases.