UNICEF, MBRGI, CIFF launch transformational US$300 million partnership to save millions of children from malnutrition

DUBAI, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in partnership with MBRGI and the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), today announced a major new US$300 million partnership to help save 3 million children from malnutrition.

As part of this collaboration, and within the broader Edge of Life Campaign and an alliance that will bring together additional partners to eventually reach 5 million children, this catalytic donation of US$100 million will allow UNICEF to mobilise an additional US$200 million to scale up its life-saving nutrition programmes globally.

Through its technical expertise and strong on-the-ground presence, UNICEF will expand access to prevention, early detection, and treatment services for the most vulnerable children.

The campaign was launched in the holy month of Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising hundreds of millions of dollars to be invested in fighting childhood hunger around the world.

The growing momentum behind this campaign, including CIFF’s collaboration and efforts to scale lifesaving nutrition for the most vulnerable children, sends a clear signal that the world is capable of standing together for children as needs rise – and now is the time for others to join.

UNICEF’s contribution is pivotal to achieving these objectives. In its role as a strategic partner, UNICEF will utilise its Child Nutrition Fund to implement sustainable programmes targeting childhood hunger and poor nutrition in the world’s most vulnerable communities. These efforts directly align with the mission of the Edge of Life campaign to reach and assist five million children from hunger, as a global humanitarian initiative focused on those facing acute hunger and malnutrition. Statistics show that five children under the age of five around the world lose their lives to malnutrition and hunger every minute.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) emphasised that the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for fostering a culture of philanthropy. It also reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to fighting childhood hunger and ensuring access to essential nutrition to the world’s most vulnerable populations.

Al Gergawi stated that CIFF and UNICEF’s contribution alongside this latest Ramadan campaign, and the collaboration with MBRGI in its implementation, reflect the profound partnership between the organisations. It underscores our shared vision for strategically combating childhood hunger and highlights the urgent need to invest in sustainable projects that address the risks of acute malnutrition worldwide.”

“The ‘Edge of Life’ campaign and CIFF’s contributions alongside it as a part of broader efforts represent a critical humanitarian milestone at a time when childhood hunger and malnutrition are reaching alarming levels globally. It reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to addressing relevant global challenges and CIFF’s longstanding commitment to advancing proper nutrition for children across the world” Said Lana Al Wreikat, UNICEF Director for the Gulf Area – GCC Countries.

“Through UNICEF’s proven child-centred, humanitarian nutrition programmes and strong technical expertise, UNICEF will ensure that every contribution is translated into measurable impact for children. As the implementing partner, we bring decades of on-the-ground experience, robust systems, and professional capacity to deliver life-saving treatment and preventive services to the children who need them most.” She continued.

Anna Hakobyan, Chief Impact Officer and Executive Director for Nutrition at CIFF, stated, “CIFF is proud to deepen its longstanding collaboration with UNICEF's Child Nutrition Fund and MBRGI to support essential nutrition for children. This is a pivotal milestone in CIFF's broader efforts to unite with key funding and delivery partners to scale malnutrition treatment and prevention where the need is greatest. Through these broader efforts and additional resources mobilised, the goal is to reach over 5 million children, helping them not only survive but flourish."

The Edge of Life campaign to assist five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).