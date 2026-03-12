Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an mobilises community volunteers to support families during Ramadan

ABU DHABI, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- In the spirit of community solidarity and giving during the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, the Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to receive social contributions, successfully concluded a large-scale volunteering initiative in partnership with its strategic partner, Waha Capital, and in collaboration with ADNEC and TAQA, to support low-income families across Abu Dhabi.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing key social priorities and providing support to various community groups including families, in alignment with the objectives of the Year of Family.

The initiative brought together 1,060 volunteers, including 284 volunteers from 27 entities, who collectively contributed 8,640 hours of service to pack and distribute 1,400 ‘Meer Boxes’ across ADNEC. These boxes were filled with essential items aimed at improving the quality of life for families in need during Ramadan. The total economic value of volunteer hours reached AED622,080.

Through this initiative, volunteers welcomed a sense of giving by dedicating their time to support community members, while being empowered to contribute towards building a collaborative society through the initiative. Amongst these volunteers were 43 families, 34 senior citizens, and 9 PODs, reflecting the sense of responsibility and inclusivity within the various group of Abu Dhabi community.

The initiative is in line with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an’s wider objectives to drive community engagement and foster a culture of engagement in Abu Dhabi demonstrating the impact that can be created when communities unite.