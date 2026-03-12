FAB shareholders approve record AED8.84 billion cash dividend at AGM ‎

ABU DHABI, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today virtually. All agenda ‎items were reviewed and approved, including the distribution of AED8.84 billion in cash ‎dividends for the financial year ended 31st December 2025, representing 80 fils per share and ‎the highest cash dividend in the Group’s history.

Shareholders registered on March 23rd, 2026 ‎‎(i.e., those purchasing shares on or before March 19th, 2026) will be eligible for the cash ‎dividend. ‎

Underscoring the strength of its strategy and disciplined execution, FAB closed 2025 as the ‎largest bank in the Middle East and Africa, with total assets of AED1.40 trillion, reinforcing its ‎position as the UAE’s global bank and a leading regional financial powerhouse.‎

The dividend approval follows a year of record financial performance. FAB delivered a 24% ‎year-on-year increase in net profit to AED21.11 billion in FY’25, marking the culmination of a ‎multi‑year growth trajectory that has seen the Group double net profit since 2020, driven by ‎disciplined growth, balance‑sheet strength and consistent execution across cycles.

Double-digit growth in net profit was driven by strong transaction volumes across multiple ‎products and asset classes, deeper client engagement, expanded cross-sell activity, and ‎enhancement of the Group’s investment offerings.‎

Throughout 2025, FAB reinforced its leadership position in the UAE while continuing to expand ‎its international franchise across more than 20 markets. Growth in cross-border lending and ‎deposit flows was supported by key corridors in Europe, Asia, and the broader MENA region. ‎Expansion milestones included operations going live in Türkiye and GIFT City, India, landmark ‎transactions in Nigeria, and further progress on French subsidiarisation.‎

The year also marked a significant acceleration in FAB’s artificial intelligence journey. ‎Enterprise-wide AI adoption was embedded throughout the franchise, with Microsoft Copilot ‎rolled out to all employees, supported by a growing library of over 1,000 AI agents. Multiple use ‎cases are being advanced spanning trade, payments, compliance, finance, and customer ‎operations, delivering measurable improvements in productivity, efficiency, and client ‎experience. FAB’s AI Innovation Hub and Responsible AI governance framework continue to ‎institutionalise AI deployment and further the Group’s efforts in being at the forefront of ‎intelligence-driven banking.‎

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of FAB, said, “In 2025, FAB ‎delivered a strong and resilient performance, reflecting sustained progress in building scale, ‎diversification, and long-term value. The Group achieved record profitability, supported by robust ‎operating income growth, improved asset quality, and disciplined cost management. A ‎diversified revenue mix and a sector-leading cost-to-income ratio reinforced the resilience of ‎our business model across economic cycles.‎

"Strong capital and liquidity positions remained a hallmark of the Group, with capital ratios ‎comfortably above regulatory requirements. This strength enabled FAB to continue supporting ‎clients and priority sectors while preserving balance sheet flexibility and risk discipline."‎

He added, "Throughout the year, FAB played a central role in financing the real economy. The Bank ‎supported major renewable energy and infrastructure projects, advanced strategic and ‎innovation-led industries, and scaled SMEs and national champions, acting as an institutional ‎partner to government entities, sovereign funds, and the private sector.‎

"These activities align closely with the UAE’s diversification agenda, reinforcing the country’s ‎emergence as a global hub for capital, trade, and technology. FAB also continued to expand its ‎international footprint, connecting the GCC with Asia, Europe, and Africa through a network ‎spanning over 20 jurisdictions, and strengthening priority corridors that facilitate trade and ‎investment flows”.‎

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB, said, “In 2025, FAB accelerated ‎regional momentum, strengthened corridor activity, expanded its international footprint and ‎embedded AI across the bank to maximise cross-border trade and investment opportunities.‎

A year of disciplined execution and measurable progress enabled FAB to deliver record ‎profitability, strengthen its balance sheet, and further diversify its revenue base across ‎Investment Banking & Markets, Wholesale, and Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client ‎segments. "‎

Al Rostamani added, "Group revenue reached AED36.68 billion, with net profit of AED21.11 billion, while Return on ‎Tangible Equity stood at 19.2%, firmly exceeding our medium-term guidance and reinforcing ‎FAB’s position among the world’s most profitable AA-rated banks. Reflecting this strong ‎performance, shareholders approved a cash dividend of 80 fils per share for the financial year ‎‎2025, representing a total distribution of AED 8.84 billion, the highest cash dividend in the ‎Bank’s history.‎

"As the trusted financial partner of choice for clients in the UAE and across our international ‎markets, FAB plays a central role in advancing the nation’s long-term economic agenda. In ‎‎2026 and beyond, we will continue to invest in our people, platforms and products, leveraging ‎data, AI and innovation to elevate client experiences and support inclusive, sustainable ‎growth."

At the meeting, all agenda items were approved, including the Board of Directors’ report, the ‎external auditors’ report and the Internal Shari’ah Supervision Committee’s annual report for ‎FY2025. The AGM agenda also included notification of the payable Zakat for 2025, approval of ‎the Bank’s balance sheet and profit and loss statement for 2025, the re-election of members ‎of the Board of Directors for a three-year term, and the appointment of auditors for the financial ‎year 2026. ‎