UAE and Syrian Presidents stress importance of dialogue and diplomacy during phone call

ABU DHABI, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Ahmed Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, during which they discussed the latest developments in the region following recent military escalation and its serious implications for regional security and stability. They emphasised the importance of prioritising dialogue and diplomatic means to address outstanding issues in the region in a way that preserves regional and international security and stability.

During the call, His Excellency Al-Sharaa renewed Syria’s solidarity with the UAE in light of the blatant Iranian attacks that continue to target its territory and other countries in the region.

He also condemned the terrorist attack targeting the UAE Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, noting that it constitutes a violation of international norms and conventions that guarantee the protection of diplomatic missions and their premises and represents a dangerous escalation that threatens the safety and security of diplomatic personnel.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Al-Sharaa for his country’s supportive stance and solidarity with the UAE.