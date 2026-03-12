200 athletes compete in Muay Thai, kickboxing at Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Championship

ABU DHABI, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation announced the participation of 200 male and female athletes competing in Muay Thai and kickboxing events as part of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Ramadan Championship – Al Wathba 2026.

The federation noted that the competitions will continue until 16 March, featuring age categories starting from eight years old up to youth and professional divisions, reflecting the sport’s growing popularity and the strong base of combat sports in the UAE.

It added that the championship began with bouts for the 8–11 age category, while competitions are currently underway for the junior and youth divisions (12–17 years). Semi-final bouts for the youth categories will take place tomorrow, followed by the finals on Sunday.

The event will conclude with the K-1 kickboxing competitions, whose official procedures will begin on 14 March, with bouts continuing until 16 March.