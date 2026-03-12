Undersecretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in extraordinary meeting of GCC Consular Sectors

ABU DHABI, 12th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, participated in an extraordinary meeting of the consular sectors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held via videoconference. The meeting was convened in line with the directives of the GCC Ministers of Foreign Affairs during their 50th extraordinary ministerial meeting.

In his remarks, Alshamsi stated that the meeting comes at a time when the region is witnessing rapidly evolving developments that call for enhanced coordination and joint readiness among GCC countries. He underscored the strong fraternal unity that binds GCC states in purpose, destiny, and collective action in addressing shared challenges. Alshamsi also stressed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ top priority remains ensuring the highest levels of preparedness and providing consular support to citizens and residents, both within the UAE and abroad.

Also participating in the meeting alongside Alshamsi, who headed the UAE delegation, were Faisal Eissa Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs, along with several directors from relevant departments within the consular sector at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.