Iron, steel, metal industries factories in Ajman reach 190 in 2025

AJMAN, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Acting Director-General of the Ajman Chamber, said the number of iron, steel and metal industries factories in Ajman reached 190 factories in 2025, while membership of newly registered factories grew by 28 percent, reflecting the sector’s notable expansion.

He added that the total number of Ajman Chamber memberships held by factories and companies operating in the iron, steel and metal industries reached 745 memberships in 2025, marking an annual growth rate of around 5 percent.

His remarks came during the launch of the first commercial export shipment to the Gulf region by BelRemaitha Steel Factory in Ajman. The event was attended by Abdullah Abdul Mohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of Government Communication at Ajman Chamber, Dr. Adel Belremeitha, Founder and Chairman of BelRemaitha Steel Factory, along with several factory officials.

Al Janahi highlighted the advanced manufacturing capabilities available in Ajman and the UAE in the iron, steel and metal industries sector, noting that factories rely on the latest environmentally friendly industrial technologies and apply best practices in energy and resource efficiency. He said these efforts contribute to environmental sustainability, enhance the competitiveness of the industrial sector and increase productivity.

Dr. Belremeitha said the factory’s products include reinforcement bars, alloys and pipes, noting that the factory’s strategy focuses on several key pillars, including enhancing local production capabilities, building strategic partnerships and developing operational processes supported by advanced technologies.

He added that the factory also aims to establish regional distribution centres, which will help expand market access and further enhance the competitiveness of its products.