Finland consumer prices rise 0.6% in February

HELSINKI, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Finland’s consumer prices increased in February after a slight decline in the previous month, according to data released by Statistics Finland on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in February, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in January. This marked the highest inflation rate since January 2025, when prices increased 0.7 percent.

The rebound in February was mainly driven by a 9.5 percent surge in utility costs.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 1.1 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent decline in January.