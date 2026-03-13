Foreign net selling of Korean stocks hits record high in February

SEOUL, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Foreign investment in the Republic of Korea’s stock market recorded its largest-ever monthly net outflow in February, central bank data showed Thursday.

Offshore investors sold a net US$13.5 billion worth of local equities last month, following $500 million worth of net selling in January, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The February figure marked an all-time monthly high, surpassing the previous record of $11.04 billion set in March 2020, reported Yonhap News Agency.

In the bond market, foreign investors bought $5.74 billion worth of bonds in February, compared with purchases of $2.44 billion a month earlier.

Taken together, foreigners sold a net $7.76 billion worth of local securities last month, reversing from a net purchase of $2.39 billion in January.

The February figure marked the second-largest monthly net outflow since July 2008, when the figure reached a record $8.97 billion.