Two drones crash in Oman's Sohar; two dead

MUSCAT, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Authorities in the Sultanate of Oman announced today that two drones crashed in Sohar.

A security source said in a statement carried by the Oman News Agency (ONA) that one of the drones crashed in the Al Awahi Industrial Area, resulting in the death of two expatriates and several injuries, while the other fell in an open area without any injuries reported.

The source added that the competent authorities are continuing to deal with and investigate the two incidents.