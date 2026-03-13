Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED5 to Edge of Life campaign

DUBAI, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation has joined a growing list of contributors to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, as it announced a contribution of AED5 million.

The campaign was launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested to help fight childhood hunger around the world.

The foundation’s support is part of a community-wide engagement with the Edge of Life campaign, which operates under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

The campaign places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

Eng. Yahya Saeed Lootah, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation, said that the campaign introduces a long-term global vision that aims to find effective, urgent solutions to the challenge of childhood hunger in the most vulnerable communities.

"Our contribution aligns with the directives of Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation to promote leadership by supporting the UAE’s pioneering initiatives,” he said.

Lootah added, “Contributing to this humanitarian Ramadan campaign reflects our confidence in its ability to create a tangible difference for underserved communities struggling to provide the essential needs of its members, and to protect millions of children in these communities from the threat of acute malnutrition.”

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels, including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donations are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the "Donations" tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).