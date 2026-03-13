Dubai Chamber of Commerce discusses essential goods availability, sector sustainability

DUBAI, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently held a meeting with the Fruit and Vegetable Traders Business Group to discuss ways to enhance the resilience and competitiveness of the sector, while ensuring the smooth flow of imports from a wider range of markets.

The meeting, attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, explored the priorities of companies operating in the fruit and vegetable trade and examined practical ways to diversify sourcing channels and strengthen supply chain resilience. The discussions were aimed at supporting market stability and improving operational efficiency.

Representatives of the Business Group reaffirmed that the readiness and resilience of Dubai’s business environment are key factors in enabling the private sector to adapt to evolving circumstances, reiterating the sector’s resilience in implementing alternative solutions to supply chain challenges to ensure the availability of essential goods.

They also praised the strong partnership between the public and private sectors, as well as the government’s ongoing efforts to support the business community under all conditions.

“We are committed to strengthening engagement with Business Groups and Business Councils, monitoring the latest developments, and coordinating with the relevant government entities to develop practical solutions to challenges that safeguard competitiveness and reinforce Dubai’s role in global trade flows,” Lootah said.

The meeting forms part of a wider series of engagements being held by the chamber with Business Groups and Business Councils to assess current business conditions, anticipate the future outlook, and strengthen strategies to support the readiness of all sectors in responding to global developments.