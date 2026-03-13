DIB contributes AED10 to support Edge of Life campaign

DUBAI, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- DIB has pledged AED 10 million in support of the “Edge of Life” campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched during the Holy Month of Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The campaign aims to raise a minimum of AED1 billion to support global efforts to combat childhood hunger around the world.

Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and Action Against Hunger.

DIB’s contribution forms part of a nationwide community response, reflecting the UAE’s long-standing values of generosity, compassion, and solidarity during Ramadan.

The global humanitarian campaign places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas affected by conflict and natural disasters. According to global estimates, five children under the age of five die every minute due to hunger and malnutrition, highlighting the urgent need for coordinated global action.

“The ‘Edge of Life’ campaign represents a powerful example of how collective humanitarian action can mobilise support and resources towards one of the most pressing global challenges facing vulnerable communities today," said Nawaf Al Rayssi, Head of Community Support Services at DIB.

He added, "Around the world, millions of children continue to face the daily threat of hunger and malnutrition, making initiatives of this scale both timely and essential. At DIB, our values are anchored in responsibility, integrity, and a firm belief that institutions have a meaningful role to play in advancing social wellbeing beyond their core business."

Child hunger remains one of the most serious global threats to the fundamental right to life. In 2025, an estimated 118 million children worldwide experienced hunger, with one in four children under the age of five suffering from acute malnutrition, highlighting the scale and urgency of the challenge.

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels, including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donations are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the "Donations" tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).