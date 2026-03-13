GDRFA’s 'Bus of Goodness' initiative delivers 135,000 Iftar meals to workers

DUBAI, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA) renewed its "Bus of Goodness" humanitarian initiative during Ramadan in collaboration with Beit Al Khair Society and Dubai Charity Association as part of its commitment to promoting social solidarity and strengthening the values of community responsibility.

The initiative comes in appreciation of the vital role played by the workforce in supporting Dubai’s development journey.

Teams of employees and volunteers from the GDRFA distributed Iftar meals across areas of the emirate, notably Jebel Ali, Al Quoz, Dubai Investment Park (DIP), and Muhaisnah.

So far this year, the initiative has distributed 135,000 Iftar meals to workers across Dubai as part of efforts to reach as many members of the workforce as possible, spreading happiness and reinforcing the values of solidarity and community cohesion.

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the GDRFA and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs, emphasised that the initiative reflects the Directorate’s commitment to supporting the workforce and recognising their pivotal role across various sectors.

He noted that the Holy Month of Ramadan represents a meaningful occasion to strengthen the values of generosity and compassion within society.

Abideen Taher Al Awadhi, Director-General of the Beit Al Khair Society, said, “The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai has consistently supported our Ramadan campaigns through its renewed initiative, ‘Bus of Goodness’, which aims to provide Iftar meals to workers and passersby during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The initiative represents a valuable addition to our annual ‘Iftar Saem’ project.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Charity Association, stated, “Our collaboration with the GDRFA reflects the vision of the UAE’s leadership in institutionalising the values of giving as a sustainable approach."