Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Zambia

LUSAKA, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, in Lusaka.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Hichilema, as well as their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Zambia.

For his part, President Hichilema welcomed the visit of Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan and conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation across various fields in the interest of both countries, particularly in the sectors of the economy, trade, investment, mining, and renewable energy.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening trade relations with Zambia and building sustainable and mutually beneficial partnerships.

The meeting also reviewed regional and international developments, particularly in light of the unprovoked Iranian aggression against the UAE and several countries in the region.