Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Mozambique

MAPUTO, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Daniel Chapo, President of the Republic of Mozambique, in Maputo.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Chapo, as well as their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Mozambique.

For his part, President Chapo welcomed the visit of Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan and conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Mozambique and ways to enhance them in support of the shared interests of both countries.

The two sides also explored opportunities to advance cooperation across priority sectors, including economic, trade, and investment, as well as oil and natural gas, renewable energy, and logistics services.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan expressed his sincere appreciation to President Chapo for Mozambique’s supportive stance toward the UAE following the unprovoked Iranian aggression against the country, and for Mozambique’s solidarity with the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan reaffirmed the strong relations between the UAE and Mozambique and their continued development across various fields, highlighting the depth of the economic partnership between the two countries and their shared commitment to strengthening trade and investment cooperation in support of their mutual interests.

The meeting also reviewed regional and international developments, particularly in light of the unprovoked Iranian missile attacks against the UAE and several countries in the region.