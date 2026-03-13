Suhail Al Mazrouei reviews emergency response readiness at Fujairah Oil Industry Zone

FUJAIRAH, 13th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, conducted a site visit to the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) to review the response measures taken following the fire incident that recently occurred at one of the zone’s facilities.

The visit aimed to assess the efforts of emergency teams and relevant authorities in containing the incident, while ensuring the safety of critical infrastructure and the continuity of operations.

During the visit, Al Mazrouei was briefed on the rapid response mechanisms implemented to contain the fire, as well as the operational plans adopted for managing emergencies at oil facilities. He also reviewed the level of coordination among the concerned authorities and emergency teams in the area, ensuring that such incidents are addressed promptly and in accordance with the highest internationally recognised safety standards.

He also received a briefing on the industrial safety system in place in the zone, including the preventive measures and risk management procedures implemented, as well as the role played by emergency teams and relevant authorities in strengthening preparedness and response to incidents. These efforts aim to safeguard personnel and facilities while ensuring the continuity of operational activities.

The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure noted that energy supplies in the UAE remain stable and are proceeding normally and regularly. He affirmed that the national energy system and supply chains are operating with high efficiency and maintain a strong level of preparedness and flexibility, ensuring the uninterrupted supply of the domestic market’s energy needs.

He explained that the relevant authorities are continuously monitoring the situation through an integrated national system for emergency management and business continuity, ensuring market stability and the sustainability of essential services under all circumstances.

Al Mazrouei praised the efforts of the emergency teams and concerned entities in containing the incident and responding to it with high efficiency and speed. He emphasised that the level of coordination and integration among the various entities reflects the country’s strong preparedness and its ability to manage emergency situations in line with the best international practices and standards.

The visit also included a tour of the Emergency Response Centre and several facilities within the industrial zone, where the Minister reviewed the available equipment and the procedures in place to enhance prevention and rapid response, reflecting the advanced level of readiness of the safety and emergency system within the country’s energy sector.